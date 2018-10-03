‘Fortnite’ Party Issues Reported, Epic Games Responds

With the newest patch now live on Fortnite across all platforms, some players are reporting having issues with the game’s party system. Since the primary charm of the game is its online play, this poses as a problem for those looking to squad up.

We have identified the cause of party issues and we are now working on a fix. Please watch //t.co/3y0X6buriO for updates. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 3, 2018

Epic Games took to their Twitter to let players know they are actively workig on it, “we have identified the cause of party issues and we are now working on a fix.”

Others are reporting similar issues but with the Playground options that went live today in the deployed patch.

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, almost everything was back to being “operational”:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Operational

Login Operational

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Partial Outage

Voice Chat Operational

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Operational

If you’re still experiencing any issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket. For now, everything seems to be back to working order with the exception of a few straggler cases reporting disconnection.

In other Fortnite news, did you see that Epic Games added the new Chiller trap?

“Don’t get cold feet! Freeze your foes and slide around for a quick getaway,” boasts Epic Games in their latest patch notes post. As for what the new item brings to the table, you can see for yourself below:

Chiller added. Common Trap. Can be placed on floors, walls, or ceilings. Drops in stacks of 3 in Treasure Chests, Supply Drops, Vending Machines, Supply Llamas, and floor loot. Applies icy feet to friends or foes, causing them to slide around with low friction.



The latest patch also included a few key bug fixes and game tweaks, all of which you can see below:

Made improvements to the motion controls for the Switch to make it feel more accurate and responsive.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch, and mobile devices.