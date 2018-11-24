‘Fortnite’ Player Impersonates Drake, Uses Racial Slurs During Ninja’s Ellen DeGeneres Charity Stream

Ninja’s Fortnite stream where he raised money for the Ellen Fund was briefly interrupted when a player who impersonated Drake shouted racial expletives during the stream.

While streaming for Ellen DeGeneres’ charity that raises money for wildlife conservation efforts, Ninja was seemingly joined by a player named “Duddus647.” The name was similar enough to the name “TheBoyDuddus,” that one being the name the rapper uses on the PlayStation 4, so it led viewers and Ninja to believe that Drake had actually invited Ninja to a lobby. The clip below (via Dexerto) showed Ninja’s confusion when the invite happened as the streamer said he wasn’t sure if Drake meant to invite him, but they started playing together regardless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Duddus647 was silent for most of the time that the two played together, at least until he let loose in the clip linked below that showed what happened right after Ninja downed an opponent. The second player quickly made it apparent that they weren’t really Drake when they started repeating the n-word over and over until Ninja moved to leave the game and called the fraudulent player “Fake Drake.” The clip seen here does contain loud expletives being repeated over and over, so discretion and volume control is advised.

Ninja said shortly after leaving the game that he’d be sending Drake a message to let the rapper know that his account had apparently been hacked. He also said he’d try and get Epic Games’ attention regarding the matter to make sure action was taken against the Drake impersonator’s account.

“Alright, I’m going to report that guy to Epic, and hopefully they can do something pretty serious about that,” Ninja said. “We’ll see.”

Ninja’s chat was mostly just full of speculation about whether or not the player was the real Drake up until that cover-blowing moment happened, but right when the expletives started flying, the chat was filled with a mix of either amusement or people just being surprised at the sudden outburst. Using the n-word or other racial expletives has historically been one of the most damning and controversial things for a streamer to do while broadcasting their gameplay, so while the sudden string of language itself was unexpected, it’s not too surprising that the Fake Drake would default to saying what they did.