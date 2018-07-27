Fortnite Player Ruins In-Game Memorial Service, Faces Instant Mob Justice

There will always be that “one guy.” The guy that just can’t let people enjoy things and that guy showed up in Fortnite to wreck the in-game memorial tribute from Epic Games paying homage to a hilariously failed rescue mission earlier this month. The mission in question ended up with the player killing the other player with a golf kart, all the while trying to rescue him when he fell off of a cliff. It was a hot mess, but all in the name of comedy. Epic Games erected a tomb stone where this feat took place and it didn’t take long for someone to head directly there to take it down. What that person wasn’t expecting was the mob that immediately went after him.

To be fair, it doesn’t look like he was actually intentionally looking to destroy the tombstone but it was … to his apparent surprise, totally breakable. The swarm was immediate and naturally, the dance party commenced. Ah, Fortnite … don’t ever change.

“He took on the force of a thousand suns,” said one Redditor on the post and the comments were almost as hilarious as the clip itself. “When you have the F key bound to swing pickaxe. And you’re just trying to pay respects.”

F.

Epic Games hasn’t said anything about knowing what went down, but knowing them – their response will be … well, epic!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The game will also be making its way over onto Android devices, though we still don’t have a release date at this time other than “coming soon.”

In other Battle Royale news, did you see that the new compact SMG just got a massive nerf? “We’ve heard your feedback regarding SMGs and that they’re stronger than we would like at the moment,” said Epic Games in a recent post on Fortnite’s subreddit. “We agree and have just pushed a hotfix live adjusting these values – bringing them more in line with where we want them.”

You can see the new specs for the gun right here.