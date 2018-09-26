‘Fortnite’ Cross-Play Could Introduce True Xbox VS PlayStation Game Modes

Sony’s announcement that cross-platform play is available in Fortnite means that players are one step closer to getting their console war game modes.

While the console war debates still rage and fester between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners with the Nintendo Switch occasionally being brought up, the cross-play feature means that something positive and entertaining can be made out of the otherwise petty argument. With PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC users finally able to face off on the same battle royale map, players have already begun speculating about the possibilities of console war-style game modes that pit one platform against another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Within the game’s most active subreddit, players have already pointed out that the framework for such a game mode is already in place in Fortnite. The 50v50 game mode that occasionally appears in the Limited Time Mode rotation would be the prime time for PlayStation 4 players to face off against those on the Xbox One with the Nintendo Switch and PC version allowing for similar combinations.

Outside of the game mode that pits two teams of 50 players each against one another, there’s another mode that’s been seen in the past which would also work with cross-platform being enabled on the PlayStation 4. With Teams of 20 being a game mode that’s also been included in the rotation, a version of that that ups the team count to 25 each instead of 20 could create a mode that pits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC players against one another. This game mode seems far less likely – or at least far less balanced – given the differences in control and performance, especially when comparing the Nintendo Switch to the PC version, but it’s something that’s already been suggested just like the 50v50 mode.

@FortniteGame now, how about a game mode named console war? 25 PS4, 25 PCs, 25 Switch, 25 Xbox Ones? This. Would. Be. Awesome. — Tatawaka (@TatawakaPlays) September 26, 2018

While cross play with Fortnite is an awsome thing for sure. Give me some games with platform vs platform team death match modes, and I’ll really be happy. “Let’s settle the console war on the digital battlefields” lol

Thank you Sony, for grabbing the other end of the olive branch — So ShAdy (@TheSeshEmpire) September 26, 2018

These game modes would depend entirely on the tech that Epic Games and the platform owners have at their disposal when it comes to sorting players into their platform’s teams, so there may not even be a chance of this ever happening. Even if it doesn’t though, many players like the one above are just excited to hopefully move away from the console war bickering.

Cross-platform play on the PlayStation 4 is now available in an early beta form.