Fortnite Confirms Power Rangers Crossover

A lot of Fortnite crossovers leak ahead of time. That’s just the way the game has always been, and fans are very much used to seeing information ahead of time. Not only are the fans used to it, but Epic Games seems to have grown accustomed to it. While many developers and publishers try to avoid addressing leaks when they happen, Epic Games will often roll with the punches, confirming a surprise after it was already revealed online. That’s exactly what seems to have happened with a new collaboration coming to the game, based on the Power Rangers.

Fortnite has a new Battle Pass on the way, and prior leaks confirmed that Halo content would be the main draw, with Power Rangers also being a part of it. After confirming the presence of Halo, one fan asked the official Fortnite account on X/Twitter to “please confirm Power Rangers.” The account directly replied to the post, with a simple pair of emojis: one smirking face, and another shushing face. That was more than enough for Fortnite fans to get excited, and the community is taking this as direct confirmation that the Power Rangers will be present. Those posts can be found embedded below.

According to the leaks (via @ShiinaBR), the Fortnite Battle Pass has Tommy Oliver appearing at Tier 100, and Megazord as a secret skin. For those less familiar with Power Rangers, Tommy has been an integral character since 1993. Tommy first appeared in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as the Green Ranger, where he was portrayed by actor Jason David Frank. After being stripped of his powers by series villain Rita Repulsa, Tommy returned as the White Ranger. The character continued to play a prominent role throughout several iterations of the franchise, including Power Rangers Zeo and Power Rangers Turbo.

Unfortunately, Jason David Frank died in 2022. The actor’s passing came as a huge shock to fans, but the franchise continues to pay tribute to his character after all these years. Tommy remains one of the most beloved Power Rangers characters of all-time, so putting him in Fortnite makes a lot of sense. The current rumors suggest that Tommy will have both a white skin and a black skin. If accurate, that would suggest we’ll see him as the White Ranger from MMPR, and as the Black Ranger from Power Rangers Dino Thunder. Unfortunately, neither has been confirmed as of this writing.

Presumably, the Megazord skin in Fortnite is referring to the original Megazord from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. That original remains one of the most iconic, and would be a good pick for both Power Rangers fans, as well as casual Fortnite players that might be less familiar with the overall brand. Hopefully Epic Games will find a way to appeal to both groups with this new Battle Pass!

Are you excited to see Tommy Oliver and Megazord in Fortnite? What other Power Rangers skins would you like to see eventually added to the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!