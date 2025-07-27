Fortnite Rumor Claims Peacemaker Is “Coming Soon” (and He Might Not Be Alone)

If you’re a fan of Marvel that plays Fortnite, you’ve been given no shortage of content over the last few years. Epic Games and Disney have stocked the game full of characters from the comics and movies, and that trend continued recently with new skins based on Fantastic Four: First Steps. Unfortunately, fans of DC properties haven’t been so lucky. While there have been a lot of past skins based on icons like Batman, there are still a plethora of characters that have never appeared in Fortnite. That seems to finally be changing though; the game just got Superman skins, and it looks like the good times will keep on rolling with Peacemaker content sometime in the near future.

According to @ShiinaBR, a Peacemaker collaboration will be “coming soon” to Fortnite. The leaker did not offer a more specific release window, but it would seem like a safe bet that it will coincide with the release of Peacemaker Season 2, which currently has a release date of August 21st. In addition to Chris Smith himself, it seems that another character from the show may appear as well. In a follow-up post, @ShiinaBR notes that he’s also heard that a skin based on Vigilante might be added. However, he was quick to say that he received this information several months ago and “this may have changed over time.”

bloodsport was added to fortnite all the way back in 2021

Regardless of whether or not Vigilante shows up, Peacemaker’s presence alone is a very big deal. Fans have literally been asking about this for years now, possibly as far back as 2021. Epic Games added Peacemaker’s Suicide Squad teammate Bloodsport to Fortnite four years ago, but left out John Cena’s character for whatever reason. There are a lot of really fun things Epic Games could do with Peacemaker, so it will be interesting to see how the whole collaboration gets handled.

There’s never been an official reason provided for the absence of substantial DC content in Fortnite in recent years, but rumors suggested that Warner Bros. pulled back on partnering with Epic Games for a while. Back in February, @ShiinaBR claimed that collaborations between DC and Fortnite came to a “halt” as a result of MultiVersus. That has never been confirmed, but it’s impossible to deny that Fortnite seems to have become a bigger priority for Warner Bros. ever since MultiVersus came to an end. A collaboration based on Peacemaker would continue that trend, and show that the door really is open to a whole lot more.

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take all of this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. @ShiinaBR tends to be a very trustworthy source when it comes to all things Fortnite, but plans are constantly changing when it comes to live-service games. Hopefully all of this does pan out for the fans that have spent all this time hoping to see Peacemaker finally show up.

