Fortnite Mobile Earns Five Times as Much as PUBG With Half the Downloads

The mobile version of Fortnite only has half the weekly downloads as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ mobile game but has no issue earning almost five times as much as the battle royale competitor.

Both games have expanded to consoles and the PC platform with mobile devices being one of the more recent ways Fortnite and PUBG expanded. According to figures released to Bloomberg (via GamesIndustry.biz), intelligence firm Sensor Tower says that Fortnite brought in $92 million in 11 weeks through the mobile platform. PUBG, comparatively, brought in $19 million during the same time period that ended on June 18.

It’s already a sizeable gap between the two games that’s made even more interesting when you see how many times both Fortnite and PUBG were downloaded on mobile platforms. During the games’ first weeks on the market, PUBG peaked at 23.3 million downloads while Fortnite was downloaded 3.4 million times. That’s considerably less than PUBG, but Epic Games made up for the lack of downloads with how much money it’s earned.

Fortnite also isn’t available on Android devices whereas PUBG is available on both the Android and iOS platforms. This lack of availability likely played into the game’s weaker showing in China, GamesIndustry.biz pointed out, with nearly two-thirds of Fortnite mobile’s revenue coming from just the U.S.

PUBG did see a spike in revenue whenever PUBG Corp. announced the release of the Royale Pass though, Sensor Tower said, a loot-filled pass system that lets players earn content by leveling up, much like they would through Fortnite’s Battle Pass. Though players raised some issues with the way that the pass worked, they were still buying it regardless. Head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower Randy Nelson also said how much the game earns per day and how much money it’s earned since it was released on mobile devices.

“At present, we estimate that PUBG mobile is now earning more than $700,000 per day in player spending across both stores worldwide and has grossed more than $16 million to date,” Nelson said.

You can now download PUBG on both Android and iOS devices as a free-to-play that imitates a condensed version of the battle royale game that’s now on PC and Xbox One. Fortnite, however, is only available on iOS devices, and there’s no known date for when Epic Games will launch it for Android users.