Fortnite Red Knight Missing Shield Addressed by Epic Games

As we predicted the other day, the Red Knight skin has made its return to Fortnite with a vengeance. But there’s a little something missing.

The Red Knight armor officially went live in the item shop earlier today. As you can see from the image, it looks pretty sleek and goes for around 2,000 V-Bucks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, upon snagging the armor, some players — along with Fortnite Intel — noticed a little something was missing. It appears that the Red Knight set didn’t come with its matching Red Shield. You can see the picture where it’s not included on its character below.

This threw a few fans into an uproar, wondering if it would ever make its return or if Epic Games simply forgot to include it. However, the publisher has since addressed the matter and confirmed that it would be fixed shortly.

“We’re aware that the Red Knight Outfit doesn’t have back bling. We’ll be granting her back bling to anyone who has purchased this Outfit in the near future. Sorry for the inconvenience!” the company noted. So, no, you won’t be shortchanged out of your Red Shield. You can see their tweet below.

We’re aware that the Red Knight Outfit doesn’t have back bling. We’ll be granting her back bling to anyone who has purchased this Outfit in the near future. Sorry for the inconvenience! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 6, 2018

There’s no word yet on when this will be making its return. But for the time being you can still enjoy what the rest of the armor has to offer, if you feel daring enough.

It does have its fair share of fans, however. Here are a couple of people speaking in support of the Shield. So they’ll more than likely be pleased to get it back.

like for the red knight shield — sqoof (@xsqoof) July 6, 2018

The rest of the items pictured above, including the Criterion suit, the Infinite Dab emote and the Tooth Pick harvesting tool, should keep you busy in the meantime. And soon you’ll look, well, red.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile and PC.