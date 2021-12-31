Fortnite Reveals New Cobra Kai Sets

Fortnite has become known for its unique pop culture crossovers, with superhero characters, sci-fi franchises, and other existing elements working their way into the Epic Games battle royale. As the game’s official social media account revealed on Thursday, that now includes the world of the Karate Kid, with a number of new cosmetics inspired by Netflix’s Cobra Kai. The hit Netflix series, which is about to return for a new season, has inspired a wide array of offerings, which are currently available in Fortnite’s Item Shop. This comes after a Fortnite leak from earlier this month seemed to suggest that Cobra Kai elements would be entering the game.

The Cobra Kai items include ten different character skins — each of which can be customized with the show-accurate dojo of your choosing — for 800 V-Bucks. There are also smaller cosmetic items, including two pickaxes for 800 V-Bucks, two Back Bling, and a Crane Kick emote. If you want to fully showcase your love for Cobra Kai, there are “Karate KO” and “Dojo Showdown” bundles that provide all of the skin options for 2,000 V-Bucks. There is also a “Cobra Kai Gear” package which bundles all of the accessory items for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Given the smash success of Cobra Kai, which has become a bonafide Emmy-nominated phenomenon since its jump to Netflix, it was only a matter of time before Fortnite got involved. And with Season 4 set to debut later this week, and Season 5 already having wrapped production, the hype for the series is sure to only continue.

“You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you’ve seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you’ve seen them throw fists on a dime,” co-creator Jon Hurwitz told ComicBook.com. “So anything is possible with the two of them together. They’re united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let’s see what it’s like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that’s what people are going to have to look forward to during season four.”

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is set to debut on Netflix on Friday, December 31st.