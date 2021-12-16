New Fortnite Leak Seemingly Reveals Cobra Kai Crossover

Over the last few weeks, Fortnite has been all about the Spider-Man content, but No Way Home isn’t the only major release this month. Netflix users will get the chance to check out the highly-anticipated fourth season of Cobra Kai on December 31st. As part of a tie-in, reliable Fortnite leaker @ShinraBR says the series will be getting in-game content sometime in the near future. On Twitter, the leaker shared three encrypted sprays supposedly found in the game’s files: Cobra Kai, Eagle Fang, and Miyagi-Do. As with all leaks, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation!

The original Tweet from @ShinraBR can be found embedded below.

If this leak is real, it will be interesting to see what other content Fortnite gets from the series. The game could conceivably feature skins based on several characters, such as senseis Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso, or John Kreese. Of course, students like Miguel, Samantha, Hawk, and Robby could also be strong possibilities. There are a lot of great emote options that could be implemented, including Daniel’s famous Crane stance from The Karate Kid. Hopefully, Epic Games finds some fun ways to use the license!

For now, fans of Cobra Kai will just have to wait patiently to see what happens. With the show’s new season debuting on Netflix soon, it seems like a safe bet that a Fortnite tie-in would launch around the same time, as we’ve so often seen with the game’s collaborations. Cobra Kai fans eager to play something in the meantime can always check out Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues. The game is a sidescrolling brawler that released last year for most of the same platforms as Fortnite.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

