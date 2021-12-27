Cobra Kai Season 4 First Reviews Arrive Online

The fight for the soul of the Valley is just a few days away. Cobra Kai, the acclaimed sequel to the Karate Kid film franchise, has found massive popularity with its first three seasons, and the series is finally returning for Season 4 on the final day of the year. The fourth installment of Cobra Kai arrives on Netflix on December 31st, and fans have been anxiously awaiting what the series has in store with the All Valley tournament just around the corner.

Fortunately, the wait for new Cobra Kai episodes is almost over, and the members of the press who have already checked out the upcoming season are taking to social media to offer their first reviews and reactions. While not every single review for the new Cobra Kai installment is overwhelmingly positive, the majority of them are, and it seems like the fan-favorite series has delivered another hit season.

Folks who have seen Cobra Kai Season 4 are praising the work of its characters, particularly that of the villainous Terry Silver, returning to the franchise for the first time since The Karate Kid Part III. Many are also talking about the fights in Season 4, which seem to be the biggest and wildest yet.

You can check out the first reviews and reactions below!

Another Great Season

https://twitter.com/ErikDavis/status/1475487714002800648?s=20

Comfort Show

https://twitter.com/popetheking/status/1475496641176084480?s=20

Best Season Yet

https://twitter.com/MultiverseMurph/status/1475466517231943684?s=20

Soap Opera…With Kicking

https://twitter.com/AdamLanceGarcia/status/1475451403829071878?s=20

Stellar Fights

https://twitter.com/NicoleSobon/status/1475539387773505536?s=20

Biggest Season To-Date

https://twitter.com/charlieridgely/status/1475565781366751237

Best Show on TV

https://twitter.com/mattrorabeck/status/1475538074331500561?s=20

Twist the Script

https://twitter.com/CobraKaiPod/status/1475388816739344384?s=20

Very Entertaining

https://twitter.com/McGivernC_/status/1475380612630466562?s=20

Surprising Rebirth