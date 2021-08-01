Fortnite Confirms Ariana Grande Concert With New Trailer

✖

Fortnite's latest superstar concert is finally a go. On Sunday, the popular Epic Games battle royale confirmed that pop musician Ariana Grande will be performing a virtual concert within the world of the game, which will air five shows across the weekend of August 6th through August 8th. The concert, which will be part of what Epic is dubbing the "Rift Tour", will also offer fans with certain themed quests and rewards to unlock. The announcement was confirmed via a teaser trailer, which not only showcases the vibe of the event, but provides the first look at the Ariana Grande Outfit and a Piggy Smallz Back Bling, inspired by Grande's pet pig. The cosmetics will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop beginning August 4th.

Excuse us, Ariana is coming! Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTourhttps://t.co/1ljUFig39F pic.twitter.com/GDCnr24Wh9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2021

"From August 6-8, take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide. Dive into the Rift Tour," Epic's website reads. "Ensuring that fans around the world can catch the Rift Tour, the experience spans five showtimes over three days. We recommend fans arrive in Fortnite 60 minutes before showtime, and the Rift Tour Playlist should be live 30 minutes before each show. Before Ariana’s arrival, the Rift Tour kicks off with Fortnite-themed experiences -- pairing popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game."

This comes after Epic previously dropped an array of mysterious posters into the game's map, which many believed to be references to Grande and her discography, as well as a mysterious countdown timer. That, combined with the fact that August 6th is officially dubbed "Ariana Grande Day", made the concert all but confirmed.

"Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible,” Phil Rampulla, Head of Brand at Epic Games, said as part of the announcement. "With Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to a life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends."

“We can’t wait to reveal our chart-topping headliner," Rampulla continued, "and can’t wait for fans around the world to celebrate with us.”

The idea of Grande joining the fold of Fortnite has apparently been in the works for quite some time, with internal documents released during Epic Games and Apple's recent court case earlier this year revealing previous plans to put the pop star into the game.

This is just the latest concert put on by Fortnite, with Marshmello and Travis Scott previously doing mind-boggling in-game concerts in years past, and the game's Party Royale feature has included video performances from Steve Aoki, deadmau5, Diplo, Jordan Fisher, and Noah Cyrus.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.