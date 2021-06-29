Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Might be Teasing a Surprising Villain Skin

✖

The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic series has offered up some interesting teases about future skins coming to Fortnite, and it seems that the next issue of the series might foreshadow an appearance by a surprising Bat-villain! WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! It seems that Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6 includes a sequence featuring a trio of villains: Deathstroke, Lex Luthor, and The Batman Who Laughs. Deathstroke has already been made available in Fortnite, and Lex Luthor (usually) works behind the scenes. However, The Batman Who Laughs could make an appearance in the game, if this sequence is anything to go by!

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6 won't release until July 6th, but pages were leaked online by user @Cuaumagana, and shared by a number of prominent Fortnite leakers. The pages are in Spanish, but one featuring The Batman Who Laughs can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

SPOILER - El Batman que ríe aparece en el último cómic oficial, es probable que obtengamos una skin suya en #Fortnite. 📸 @cuaumagana pic.twitter.com/8zoIfGtDzF — JorgeMost - Fortnite Noticias & Filtraciones 👽 (@Jorge_Most_) June 28, 2021

Readers should keep in mind that this is all just conjecture until an official announcement is made by Epic Games. A lot of planning goes into the skins that appear in Fortnite, and sometimes plans change over time. However, The Batman Who Laughs has gotten a big push from DC over the last few years, and a skin based on the character would likely generate some interest from fans of the comics.

Of course, the skin could also get some Fortnite players to give more of the Batman comics a try following the crossover series! Each issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point has included DLC for the game, which seems like a great way to get new readers into comic shops. The Batman Who Laughs has a compelling design, and Fortnite players might be interested to learn more about the villain if the skin gets added. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see a skin based on The Batman Who Laughs? Do you think the skin is coming to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!