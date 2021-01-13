Fortnite Update Makes Players Happy With Subtle Gameplay Change

✖

A new Fortnite update is live on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android and it has made a subtle gameplay change that fans are enjoying. As always, Epic Games didn't release any patch notes for the update, leaving players to figure out what the newest update does to the free-to-play battle royale game. And of course, it does many things, including make a change involving IO Guards.

Over on Twitter, prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker, HypeX, revealed that with the update IO Guards now can drop full shields and heals. Previously, they only dropped mini-shields. Right now, it's unclear how often they will drop full shields and heals, but the change has been confirmed.

It's also unclear why Epic Games has made this tweak, but it's an adjustment that players have been largely receptive to, which is more than most changes to the game can hang their hat on.

Actually good update. — I Talk Fortnite (@ITalkFortnite) January 13, 2021

In addition to making changes to IO Guards, the update added a brand new crashed ship that confirms a Predator crossover is coming soon, which isn't very surprising given the season's Hunters theme. Meanwhile, it also looks like new Mandalorian content is on the way, as is a major map change involving the Coliseum location. All of this is to say, Fortnite is picking up again, and it looks like another event may be on the horizon.

