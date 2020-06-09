New Fortnite Teaser Reportedly Hints at Season 3 Event

✖

Epic Games is teasing Fortnite Season 3, or more specifically, it's "Device" event, ahead of the season's arrival on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones, or at least that's what a new video wants you to believe. The new and mysterious video was shared over on the game's official Reddit page, where it quickly shot to the top, grabbing the attention of many players, some of which are dubious about its validity.

According to the Reddit user, when they booted up the game, the usual loading screen was briefly redirected to a black, static image featuring what sounds like waves, which would tie into everything we've heard about Season 3 being water-themed. At the same time, it also may be nothing more than static, suggesting the "teaser" is nothing more than a glitch/error.

Many are also doubtful about the post's validity, especially since the teaser has seemingly not been replicated, or if it has been, it's been so isolated and uncommon that instances aren't flooding the Internet. In the past, Epic Games has used limited teasers, but it's not common.

All of this is to say, take the alleged teaser with a grain of salt. For now, there's no way of validating it. Some think it's genuine, but others aren't convinced. You can check out the teaser below and draw your own conclusions:

Of course, even if you think the teaser is real, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and at the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on the video or the speculation circling it.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.