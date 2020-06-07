Fortnite Season 3 Device Event May Feature a Familiar Face

✖

Fortnite Season 3 and its big event are right around the corner, and PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players have theories about what Epic Games is planning. One theory that has been making the rounds centers around the return of a familiar face: The Visitor, a reoccurring character in Fortnite lore who has been at the center of events in past seasons.

On June 15, and after numerous delays, Fortnite Season 3's "Device" event will go down. A couple of days later, the new season will launch. That said, while the event is more than a week away, we already have a good idea of what's going to happen to the game's map, thanks to a new leak. However, we don't know how it's going to happen, but apparently The Visitor may be involved, or at least that's what one elaborate and convincing fan theory suggests.

As the theory point outs, we know one of the mysterious audio tapes from Season 10 features The Visitor talking about "the device," the same name of the event. Meanwhile, in Jonesey's vision of the future, there's an image of the dam, and what's right over it? A rift. Basically, the theory is The Visitor will return above the damn, courtesy of the device, which will destroy the damn in the process, and then flood the map.

There's a fair share of stretch to this theory, but it's plausible, and has been making the rounds within parts of the Fortnite community.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but the odds are against it. That's just the unfortunate reality of math.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the battle royale game click here to see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.