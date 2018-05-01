Fortnite Season 4 Challenges Revealed

A new season, new challenges. Season 4 is now live for Fortnite players and with the new areas, new items, and new ways to play, a new list of challenges has also arrived. Below you can check out what Week 1 has to offer to kick off the festivities. The new addition of the Hop Rocks that defy gravity is sure to make the challenges a little more interesting during their progression.

Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (500)

Search Chests in Haunted Hills (7)

Use a Port-a-Fort (1)

Search F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E Letters (8)

Follow the treasure map found in Tomato Town (1

Pistol Eliminations (3)

Eliminate opponents in Flush Factory (3)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Any challenge that centers around utilizing the Port-a-Fort feature, I’m all for. This is just week 1 out of many to come, but it is by far not the only thing there is to enjoy in the world of Fortnite. Both Save the World and Battle Royale has undergone massive changes in the latest update, including new questlines, areas to explore, and more.

If you don’t already have the Batlte Pass, here’s what you need to know:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed. You can also check the full Season 4 patch notes right here!