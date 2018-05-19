Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Challenges Leaked

The week 3 challenges for Fortnite are coming to a close so naturally, players are already looking ahead to see what else Epic Games has to throw their way. The amazing crew over at FortniteTracker are already on the case, datamining the full list of the upcoming week 4 challenges ahead of schedule!

Some of the challenges we’ve seen in the past but given the huge backlash over the recent traps nerf – there is going to be a lot more salt than usual in the land of Battle Royale.

The week 4 challenges includes:

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000)

Search Chests in Wailing Woods (7)

Search 7 Ammo Boxes in a single match (7)

Visit the center of different Storm Circles in a single match (3)

Search between a Bench, Ice Cream Truck, and a Helicopter (1) ( HARD )

) Trap Eliminations (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores (3) (HARD)

Players will be taking to the Wailing Woods once more in search of those illusive chests, while also braving the center of the Storm Circles while they vy for that Victory Royale. That, and get ready to bring the pain with taking enemy players out in the Snobby Shores! It’s a fun way for players to earn those coveted Battle Stars while gaining more XP to level up!

If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, which is required to participate in these challenges, here’s what you need to know:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users this Summer, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.

