Fortnite Season 5 Skins Reportedly Revealed

First details for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 are set to be revealed later tonight, but it seems that a new leak might have spoiled a number of skins coming to the game next season. Fortnite leaker @VastBlastt has shared an image from the game that shows a skin of The Mandalorian front-and-center. The rest of the skins are also brand-new to the game, and don't seem to be based on any existing IP in particular. That might mean that this season's narrative will center on the world of Fortnite, following the heavy focus on the Marvel Universe last season.

The image can be found in the Tweet from @VastBlastt embedded below.

LEAK: Season 5 Outfits!

While the leaked image certainly looks authentic, fans should take this with a grain of salt until Epic Games makes an official announcement. That said, rumors regarding The Mandalorian's presence in the game have been making the rounds, so it seems quite likely that this is authentic.

It will be interesting to see what direction the game takes with the new season! Chapter 2 Season 4 concluded earlier today following a massive showdown with Galactus. The devourer of worlds was prepared to feast on the Fortnite map, but a timely plan from Tony Stark saved the day. It remains to be seen whether or not Galactus' attack caused any significant damage to the game's map. Season-ending events have often led to big changes, such as Chapter 2 Season 2's "The Device" event, which led to areas of the map being flooded in Season 3.

Star Wars content has appeared in Fortnite previously, most notably last year when the game received a heavy tie-in to promote The Rise of Skywalker. It will be interesting to see if a skin based on The Mandalorian will be the only new Star Wars content, or if anything else from the series will appear. At the very least, it seems like a safe bet that Grogu won't be far behind!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

