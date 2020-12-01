Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass & Story Release Times Revealed

✖

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 just came to an epic conclusion, and fans are already wondering what's next for the battle royale game. Fortunately, Epic Games has pulled back the curtain on when the reveal itself will happen. A gameplay trailer and story trailer are set to release tonight at 11 p.m. CT, and the game's new season is set to go live on December 2nd. At this time, it's unknown what will be covered in the new season, but rumors currently point to content related to The Mandalorian. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out!

Chapter 2 Season 4 focused on the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe, with characters like Thor, Wolverine, Black Widow, and more playing a central part in the narrative. The story even took place in current Marvel Comics continuity, with a tie-in comic written by Donny Cates, and a reference in an issue of X-Factor. Things came to a head earlier today, as the heroes battled it out with Galactus. The day was saved thanks to a strategy devised by Iron Man, but the impact on the game's map remains to be seen.

Previous Fortnite events have had a major impact on the game's map in the past. The ending for Chapter 2 Season 2 saw parts of the map temporarily flooded, leading to a water-theme for Season 3. It was hard to tell for certain whether or not Galactus' attack led to any significant damage to the map, so fans will have to wait and see what gets revealed!

Whatever does get announced for the new season, it's safe to say that Epic Games will have its work cut out for it topping Season 4! The heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe clearly added a breath of fresh air for the game, and it seems like it may have led to more players checking the game out for the first time. It will be interesting to see whether or not Chapter 2 Season 5 can produce similar interest!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What did you think of Season 2 Chapter 4? Is there anything you want to see in the new season? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!