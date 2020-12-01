Fortnite Season 5 Teaser Seems to Hint at The Mandalorian Crossover

✖

Fortnite just blew fans away with its Season 4 finale event, which saw players being transported into a truly epic battle against the Marvel villain Galactus. The event absolutely gave players a lot to take in, before shutting down for the rest of the day to prepare for Season 5. Fans are already using that downtime to speculate about what's in store for the next season -- and it looks like one of the biggest rumors just might be proven true. Shortly after the event occurred, Fortnite posted a brief video on their Twitter page, asking fans to reply with a code word in order to receive the audio transmission. The transmission code in question was "#Bounty", which has made some speculate that it could be confirming a crossover with Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Zero Point - - Unstable - Project Hunter

:: Beginning Upload ::

Reply With Code “#Bounty” to Accept Transmission pic.twitter.com/zZNOoQH9Xl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2020

Granted, the audio message that fans receive after saying "#Bounty" seems completely unrelated from The Mandalorian, and focuses more on a research log about a woman nicknamed Wildheart, who can shapeshift into multiple different beings. But the code word being "Bounty" - given the fact that Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) is a bounty hunter - feels a little too coincidental, especially after leaks seemed to hint at The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda being available in Season 5's Battle Pass.

This certainly wouldn't be the first time that Fortnite has done a Star Wars-themed event, as the game previously offered some cosmetics (and a surprisingly-canonical event) tied to the release of The Rise of Skywalker last year. Given the fact that The Mandalorian is in the middle of its second season - and both its titular character and Baby Yoda are incredibly popular - it does feel like an increasingly-plausible situation.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.