Fortnite Season 5 Start Date and Everything We Know

Fortnite’s fifth season is almost upon the Battle Royale players with the next wave of content kicking off this week, but Epic Games is keeping everyone busy with plenty of teasers until then.

In the same fashion as Season 4, Season 5 is shrouded in mysteries about what’s to come and how Fortnite will once again change. Theories of what will happen included a Wild West theme, anomalies of travel through both space and time, and other wild concepts fueled by both real-world and in-game teasers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No matter what you think Season 5 might hold, it won’t be long before players figure it out when the season starts as Epic Games brings Season 4 to a close this week. Until then, we’ve got everything you need to know about the next season right here from the start date to teasers to what everyone’s anticipating will happen.

When Does Season 5 Start?

If you’ve got a few more Battle Pass ranks to climb through in Season 4, you’ll want to do so before Season 5 starts on July 12 at 1 a.m. PT and locks everything away forever to the fourth season. Epic Games confirmed nearly two weeks ago the start date of Season 5 to let players know exactly when the next season kicks off.

“Season 4 is coming to an end! We want to give you a heads up on the exact ending time,” Epic Games said on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit. “You may have seen the timer update in-game, which means we are giving you two more days to complete Season 4! Season 5 will begin on July 12th at 4 AM EDT (08:00 GMT).”

If you’re trying to figure out whether or not you’ll hit level 80 by the end of the season, you’ve only got a few days left to do so, but you can consult this player-made calculator to see what your odds are.

A Mysterious Mask

3 days until Season 5… pic.twitter.com/5xEDOBri1F — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 9, 2018

For those who have been keeping up with Epic Games’ Fortnite teasers leading up to the start of Season 5, you might’ve seen this mask that was tweeted just recently. It’s apparently a Kitsune Yokai mask, part of Japanese culture that represents a fox. Kitsune, the Japanese word for “fox,” are said to have special powers that allow them to bend time and space. With everything that’s going on in Fortnite right now, this appears to tie into the dimensional rifts that are sucking things up out of the map and dropping otherworldly objects into the game.

A Viking Axe

2 days until Season 5… pic.twitter.com/6mukx8KXLP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 10, 2018

The second official Season 5 teaser from Epic Games came just earlier today with the tweet above showing off what looks to be a Viking axe.

God of War jokes aside, the teaser points to some more Season 5 theories as well as the idea that it could be a potential Battle Pass item. While the first teaser looked like it’d be an instant buy if the mask was made into a skin, the second looks just as appealing if it turns out that it’s a pickaxe players can either acquire through the Battle Pass or purchase with V-Bucks.

What’s Happening in Season 5?

Among all the theories about Season 5, one rings loudest as the most probably outcome: We’re going to see all kinds of objects, skins, and other cosmetics from different worldly locations and points in time.

The dimensional rifts in Fortnite have spit out everything from horse carriages to wooden anchors, objects that partially fueled the Wild West rumors, but it looks like the culture mashups go much deeper than that. With the dimensional rifts apparently opening up portals to all points through space and time, Epic Games can practically take the season in any direction.

Another Season 5 teaser should be revealed tomorrow to show another artifact, likely from a totally different culture, before Season 5 starts on Thursday.