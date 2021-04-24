Fortnite Just Made a Weird and Mysterious Change That May Tease Season 7

✖

Fortnite's mysterious clock may be teasing Season 7, or rather, the Season 6 event that leads into Season 7. A recent update to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and mobile battle royale game -- 16.20 -- added audio to the large clock on the map, which, as you may know, is originally from Tilted Towers. As of the update, the clock now has faint and eerie clock ticks. That said, this subtle change has players stumped.

Over on Twitter, prominent Fortnite dataminer "Mang0e" revealed the change, and asked the question on everyone's mind: why is this change being made now? Well, that's the million-dollar question, and so is whether or not this means anything. Unfortunately, we don't have the answers to either of these questions.

Below, you can check out the new sounds the clock makes, courtesy of Mang0e:

The WEIRDEST update in 16.20: The Large Clock originally from Tilted Towers has received an audio update, with faint but eerie clock ticks, listen closely But why now? And why is it so cool... pic.twitter.com/4VGVc77k2x — Mang0e (@Mang0e_) April 23, 2021

As noted, it's unclear why Epic Games went out of its way to add audio to the clock and it's unclear if it means anything. As you may know, the game has a bit of a history with clock teasers, which does lend weight to the speculation that this isn't an innocent change. But again, what could it mean? Well, some players think it means old Tilted Towers -- and possibly the old map -- are coming back.

the clocks gonna fast forward back in time and we get old tilted back obviously — noah (@Nogzey) April 23, 2021

Fortnite is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here or check out the relevant links below: