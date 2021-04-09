Hasbro Reveals New Fortnite Victory Royale Figures

✖

Hasbro today revealed a whole batch of new 6-inch Fortnite action figures at Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest that are set to release later this year as part of the ongoing Victory Royale line. More specifically, the company shared the first look at new Midas Rex, Rippley, Chaos Agent, and Lynx figures. The whole lot of them cost $22.99 each, feature 20 points of articulation, and include various accessories depending on the figure.

To get into more detail, the Midas Rex figure comes with Kingmaker Harvesting Tool and Midas Crest Back Bling accessories in addition to a helmet alt head inspired by the Midas Rex Full Helm in-game style. The Rippley figure includes a Sludgehammer Harvesting Tool and Containment Pack Back Bling accessories as well as a Pump Shot weapon accessory featuring the Rippley Wrap. The Chaos Agent figure comes with Chaos Scythe Harvesting Tool, Ooze Chamber Back Bling, and Submachine weapon accessories. Last but not least, the Lynx figure includes a Scratchmark Harvesting Tool, Stitches Back Bling, and Compact Submachine weapon accessories.

You can take a look at all the new figures for yourself below:

(Photo: Hasbro)

All of the new Hasbro Victory Royale 6-inch figures mentioned above are set to release Fall 2021. Fortnite itself is now in Chapter 2 - Season 6 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 6 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

