New Fortnite Leak Has OG Players Excited

A new Fortnite Season 6 leak suggests a long-awaited skin is coming to the item shop soon, and it's a skin that should please OG players, or more specifically, those around before Chapter 2 during Season 5 and Season 6. Digging through the files of a recent update, a prominent Fortnite dataminer recently discovered an update made to the "KevinCouture" skin, which, of course, is a Cube-themed skin based on Kevin the Cube from Season 5, Season 6, and Season X.

Taking to Twitter, the dataminer -- "Mang0e" -- revealed that Epic Games made an update to the skin with the larger game update, or more specifically, updated it with a new "AirGlow" material, whatever that means.

As for the skin itself, we have no clue what it looks like, but it's been in the files for months, with this being the first update in a while. Many began to wonder if the skin was abandoned, but it looks like Epic Games is indeed still working on it in some capacity.

KevinCouture was updated with a new "AirGlow" material in 16.20. For those who don't know, KevinCouture is a Cube themed skin who has been in the works for months now... — Mang0e (@Mang0e_) April 13, 2021

At the moment of publishing, it remains to be seen what will come of this skin, but you'd assume it's going to release at some point during Season 6 or Season 7, likely via the Item Shop, with the latter being the more probable at the moment due to the theme of this season.

As for Epic Games, while it's clearly hard at work on the skin, it has, so far, refused to acknowledge its existence or any leak about it. However, if for some reason it breaks this pattern of silence, we will update the article with whatever it says about the skin or this specific leak.

