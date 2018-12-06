‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 1 Challenges Are Now Live

Fortnite Season 7 has now arrived for fans of the hit battle royale online game and though there is so much to do with the new map changes and game additions, the weekly challenges must go on!

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 1’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to see what the new season has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Pick up an item of each rarity (5)

Dance in different forbidden locations (7)

Play matches with at least one elimination (5)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Dance on top of a crown of RV’s (1)

Deal headshot damage to opponents (500)

Stage 1: Search ammo boxes in a single match (5)

Eliminate opponents in different named locations (5)

The “Dance in different forbidden locations” challenge is the perfect change to explore all of the new areas in the map. The rest seems pretty easy – find and RV and dance your heart out, make sure to get a kill – if you get that kill with a headshot, that’s two challenges with one weapon. Ammo boxes are also everywhere, so that makes the good majority of these tasks pretty simple to complete.

It looks like Epic Games really wants fans to simply enjoy the new snowstorm and planes rather than grinding, which is nice! There will also be even more announcements ahead when The Game Awards airs tonight!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What are you most excited for now that the new season is here? Excited to get in on the plane and zipline action? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!