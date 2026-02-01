One of the Worst-Reviewed Games of All Time Needs Another Chance

There are a lot of truly terrible video games out there that are undoubtedly undeserving of your time or anyone else’s. These games are often low-effort cash grabs with few redeeming qualities even worth discussing. Fortunately, in our age of abundance, it’s rather easy to overlook said titles and pick out those more favorably reviewed. However, while this is a worthwhile strategy in most cases, it can also lead to some genuinely great games being overlooked due to an initially poor reception.

As a games journalist, it can often be risky to rush to the defense of such games, especially ones that are so clouded in negative judgment that few are likely to even listen. Yet, it appears my time has come to finally speak out about the frankly unfairly judged Left Alive, the controversial survival third-person shooter from Square Enix. Indeed, it now rests on the shelf of forgotten Square Enix games, destined to remain in bargain bins and eBay listings cheaper than a dollar. Still, as much as Left Alive certainly deserves some criticism, it is far better than most make it out to be.

Left Alive Is Much Better Than People Give It Credit For

Image Courtesy Of Square Enix

For those unaware, Left Alive is set within the Front Mission Evolved universe and sees players take on the role of three survivors after a neighboring faction invades and destroys the city they’re residing in. It’s got intense stealth gameplay, action-packed sequences, mech combat, and, best of all, a winter-themed setting full of Christmas decorations, the likes of which we so rarely see in gaming. Left Alive is as much a Christmas video game as Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Do with that information as you will.

Of course, all of that, at least to stealth enthusiasts and mech lovers, sounds rather appealing. Unfortunately, Left Alive was slated by critics when it launched in 2019, garnering a shockingly low 37 on Metacritic. The typical culprits were to blame (bad AI, buggy performance, clunky gameplay mechanics, the lot), and, as a result, Left Alive was somewhat swept to the side as a poor attempt to ape the success of Metal Gear Solid and a disappointing revival for the long-dormant Front Mission Evolved franchise.

However, Left Alive is so much better than the original reviews would have you believe. Not only does it tell a rather compelling narrative set in a believably war-torn city full of nuanced characters that are well fleshed out across the course of its roughly 15-hour-long runtime, but it is one of the most intense, hair-raising, sweat-inducing, heart-pounding stealth experiences I’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing. Every area of the map is swarming with enemies you’re simply too ill-equipped to deal with.

Until you get into a mech and absolutely decimate everything in your path, you’ll have to play smart, laying down traps, silently taking out enemies from afar and up close, and when everything goes horribly wrong, finding a suitable spot of cover and praying you don’t run out of ammo. Left Alive is a game that requires you to improvise at all times. It’s an excitingly tense dance that never gets old, no matter how many times you revisit the same environments. Simply put, Left Alive is a lot of fun for those looking for a somewhat stressful stealth experience, and I don’t even typically like stealth-focused games.

Left Alive Is Worth Playing In 2026

Image Courtesy Of Square Enix

I can quite happily recommend Left Alive in 2026 and, honestly, well beyond. Not only does it hold up visually across all platforms, its best-in-class cutscene direction, phenomenal soundtrack (the track Enemy Sighted will be stuck in your head for years), and great voice acting all help to really sell the world and narrative. Better still, there’s plenty of lore to be found for those looking for it, and great environmental detail to immerse yourself in while desperately trying not to get murdered by hulking mechs.

Left Alive isn’t without faults, naturally. For one, it’s extremely difficult (although the lower difficulties make it unbelievably easy), meaning you’ll often need to either expertly plan each move or die and try again, each time getting a better lay of the land and the foes you’re up against. It also isn’t the most polished game. While I never encountered any serious game-breaking bugs, there were a handful of expected issues from a lower-budget game, as well as several jankier animations.

All that aside, Left Alive is a game I wish I could experience again for the first time. It is one of the many games that deserve a sequel but will likely never get one on account of the initial poor critical and commercial performance. I’m desperately hoping that the legacy of Left Alive is revisited, if only so that more people can experience it without being influenced by an initial and rather brutal slate of reviews. Seven years later, Left Alive still absolutely holds up and offers a remarkably unique experience I’ve never experienced in any other game. Do yourself a favor and give it a go. I promise you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

