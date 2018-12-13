‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 2 Challenge Guide

Fortnite Season 7 has arrived for fans of the hit battle royale online game and though there is so much to do with the new map changes and game additions, the weekly challenges must go on!

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 2’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to see what the new season has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Search a Chest in different Named Locations ( 7 )

) Damage opponents with different types of weapons ( 5 )

) Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in a single match ( 2 )

) Play the Sheet Music on pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge ( 2 )

) Compete in a Dance Off at an abandoned mansion ( 1 )

) Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away (1)

This week’s challenges are pretty simple and straight forward! Land in Snobby Shores and make your way over to Pleasant Park for one, make sure to scope in an enemy from a good distance for the 50m challenge, and make sure to search the various chests. We’ll be getting a full guide out later today, so stay tuned!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.