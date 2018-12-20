‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 3 Secret Battle Star Location

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 challenges are now live, and just like any other week, there’s a secret Battle Star for players to uncover in the world of Battle Royale. For this week’s hidden location, you’re going to need to dive right into the heart of the snow-covered map to uncover the latest freebie.

Ready to get started? First, you’re going to need to head over to Frosty Flights, as see in the map above. You’re going to want to enter the east-most hanger – if you’re standing at the front looking in, this means that it will be on your left. Once you enter the hanger, look directly to your left right by the entrance and the Battle Star should immediately populate. If you don’t see it, keep in mind that this is only for Battle Pass owners and all of the previous challenges must be completed.

Simple walk up to the Battle Star to interact with it, and boom! Free Battle Star acquired! Not ready yet to get the free Star? Below are the challenges that you must complete in order to get hanger-ready:

Free Challenges

Ride a zipline in different matches (5)

Stage 1: Land at Lonely Lodge (1)

Legendary weapon eliminations (2)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search chests at Polar Peak or Tomato Temple (7)

Ring the doorbell in different named locations in a single match (2)

Search between ski lodges (1)

Stage 1: Deal damage with shotguns to opponents (200)

This week’s challenges are a little bit easier than last week’s, with a couple of different ways to knock out a few items in one go. Drop down into Lonely lodge and equip a shotgun for two right there, and ziplines can be found all over – so that’s an easy one as well. We’ll be posting more thorough guides for this week’s challenges here soon, so keep it tuned in right here for more help!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What are you most excited for now that the new season is here? Excited to get in on the 14 Days of Fortnite actoin? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!