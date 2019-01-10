‘Fortnite’ Season 7 Week 6 Secret Banner Location

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 2 challenges went live today, and just like any other week, there’s a secret banner for players to uncover in the world of Battle Royale. For this week’s hidden location, you’re going to need to leave the snow-covered terrain and head back on over to the desert side of things for this one.

Assuming that you’ve already successfully completed the main challenges, you’re now ready to take on the hidden banner. In the H10 square on the map south Paradise Palms, there is a village called Westworld.

In order to get to the top of the mountain where the hidden banner is, you’re either going to have to utilise the ziplines added or simply build up the structure. Once done, you’ll see a plethora of RVs with a space smack dab in the middle. Go to the middle, and the banner should activate there.

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 6’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Need to catch up on what the new challenge week has to offer? Here’s what you need to know to get started:

Free Challenges

Search an ammo box in different named locations – 7

Search Chilly Gnomes – 7

Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing or Tilted Towers – 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Polar Peak and Tilted Towers in a single match – 2

Slide an Ice Puck over 150m in a single throw – 1

Stage 1: Deal damage with SMGs to opponents – 200

Deal damage with different weapons in a single match – 5

This week’s challenges are pretty easy to knock out a few in one match. Drop into Tilted Towers/Lucky Landing, search ammo boxes, and don’t forget to use an SMG on an enemy player. One match and you’re halfway through! Swap out those weapon types to knock another item off of the list, and then the rest will be named location objectives. We’ll have a more detailed guide on each individual location quest here shortly, so stay tuned!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.