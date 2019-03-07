‘Fortnite’ Season 8 Week 2 Secret Banner Location

The Fortnite Season 8 Week 2 challenges are now live, and just like any other week, there’s a secret banner for players to uncover in the world of Battle Royale. For this week’s hidden location, you’re going to need to dive right into the heart of a volcano.

The volcano is very easy to see even from the Battle Bus. The location was also teased in this week’s loading screen, which you can see at the top of the article. Drop in at the top of the Volcano and then you’re going to want to use your glider to where the Prisoner’s throne is. Once you land, the banner will be plain to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Don’t see it? That means you haven’t completed this week’s challenges yet, here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Land at The Block – 1

Deal damage to descending Supply Drops – 200

Eliminations at Salty Springs or Haunted Hills – 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Gain health from apples – 25

Visit the furthest North, South, East, and West points of the island – 4

Deal damage to opponents with a Pirate Cannon – 100

Search a chest in different named locations in a single match – 3

We’ll be getting up more detailed guides throughout the day, so stay tuned! As for the game itself, season 8 is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. For more about the new season, as per Epic Games:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads the latest blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

Looking for any specific help? Hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!