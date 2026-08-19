GTA 6 Leaker Threatens To Release More Footage, And Rockstar May Not Be the Only Target

August 18th turned out to be a wild day for GTA 6 fans. Leaked footage from the game appeared online, then was rapidly removed, apparently following legal action from Rockstar Games. The initial leak was quickly followed by more footage, eventually showing not only gameplay but also alleged screenshots of the GTA 6 map. Soon, an account called CYBERLEEK stepped forward to claim responsibility for the leaks. But the plot only thickened from there. The account then released a statement claiming the actions were a response to anti-consumer practices in gaming. According to the supposed leaker, this is just the beginning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though their X account consists of only a few still-visible posts, the alleged leaker also hosts a Discord server. There, they have laid out their manifesto, listing their stated motives. Supposedly, the leaker is targeting Rockstar Games for its anti-consumer practices, specifically selling digital pre-orders, locking content behind a higher-priced version of the game, and not “preserving single-player content.” Rockstar may be the current target, but the hacker claims that other developers could well be next.

More GTA 6 Leaks Supposedly Incoming, and Other Games Could Be Next

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Late in the day on August 18th, Cyberleek claimed that more GTA 6 footage will be released on August 19th around 8 PM ET. This information was shared through their Discord server. Thus far, we don’t know exactly what the alleged leaks will entail, or even if they’re real. But given that the first wave of leaks looks pretty legitimate, there’s good reason to believe the hacker will make good on their threats. That means the leaked footage we’ve seen so far, which Cyberleek claims comes from a 2023 build of the game, may be just the beginning.

The timing here does feel pretty intentional. Rockstar recently revealed that it will host a gameplay deep dive on Netflix, sparking outrage from fans. That video is set to air on August 27th. Though the footage will be released via YouTube a few hours after it initially airs on Netflix, many gamers are less than thrilled that Rockstar is locking its gameplay preview behind a subscription paywall. This, along with the $100 Ultimate Edition having content that other versions don’t have, and the lack of a physical disc, has made Rockstar unpopular with some gamers. Now, it has apparently also made it a target for Cyberleek. But Rockstar may be just the beginning here.

In the “commandments” outlined by the hacker, they allege that other gaming companies could be next if they don’t “behave.” This means other companies that offer digital pre-orders with bonus content or that don’t offer physical disc versions that preserve game ownership could be targeted. As of now, the hacker hasn’t specifically named any other companies on its list. The focus seems to be largely on GTA 6 for now, with more leaks supposedly imminent later today unless Rockstar Games responds to their demands.

Stop Killing Games Releases Statement Against GTA 6 Leaks, But Rockstar Has Been Silent So Far

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Thus far, Rockstar Games has not publicly commented on the situation. However, many accounts that posted the leaked footage claim they received DMCA takedown notices. In addition, Stop Killing Games has released a statement distancing itself from the leaker. Though the leaker’s stated motives largely appear to align with the Stop Killing Games initiative, the company has called the leaker’s motivations into question and notes that it does not support illegal actions. You can read that full statement on Reddit.

From the looks of it, the situation will likely continue to evolve in the coming hours and even days. If the culprit isn’t caught, they may also begin targeting other gaming companies deemed guilty of similar anti-consumer practices. For now, though, all eyes are on GTA 6, and for quite a different reason than usual. GTA 6 is set to release for PS6 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19th, with the Netflix timed exclusive gameplay deep dive scheduled for August 27th.