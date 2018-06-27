Fortnite Server Issues Prompt Emergency Patch

Epic Games deployed their most recent update for their wildly popular Fortnite game earlier this morning, and the latest patch came with some pretty epic new features. With the promise of Gift Giving on the way and new Limited Time Modes to enjoy, there’s a lot to be excited for in the world of Battle Royale. Unfortunately, it seems like a bit too much for the servers, though Epic Games assures players they are on the case and will unleash an emergency fix here shortly.

The studio took to their Twitter account to let fans know that they are aware of the matchmaking issues and are adamantly working on a fix, “We’re aware of the stability and performance issues currently impacting players and we’re working on an emergency patch to resolve this. We’ll keep everyone updated on the progress and roll out of the patch.”

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected – though at the time this article was written, it had “operational” across the board.

Hopefully the issue is dealt with swiftly so that players can get down on those epic Dual Pistols just released into the game! That, and that incredibly fun Playground Limited Time Mode for players to ease into learning the more complicated game mechanics, such as building:

Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!