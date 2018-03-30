Fortnite Server Issues Addressed By Epic Games

Fortnite had a big day today with a huge update and new gear to grab. Both Save the World and Battle Royale saw their own fair share of upgrades but it looks like it may have been a little bit too much to handle … at least for a little while.

Players have been reporting for the last hour having issues even getting into the game. A few members of our own staff reported similar issues, stating that those few times they were able to get it – they were swiftly booted. It looks like Epic Games was quick to the draw because they took to their Twitter account to share that a fix has been implemented and players should be seeing their place in the queue to get back into the fight for that illusive Victory Royale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game Services had a short interruption and has since recovered. There is currently a login queue while we get everyone back into the game. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 30, 2018

Even following the response from the developer team, many were still providing feedback that they weren’t able to get in. Some are sharing crashing experiences, while others are saying the option for entry isn’t even there. At least Epic is aware of the issue and seems to be well on their way for a swift resolution. In the meantime, check out the latest (huge) patch here to see what’s new in the game.

In other Fortnite news, for those Twitch Prime users – don’t forget to scoop up your free in-game loot! Even more so now that Epic Games has added yet another freebie item to giveaway!

For those that currently have the Prime membership, here’s what you may have already picked up:

Exclusive Battle Royale Havoc Outfit & Back Bling: Style on friend and foe with the Havoc outfit and his Back Bling.

Exclusive Battle Royale Sub Commander Outfit & Slipstream Glider: Navigate the battlefield in the Sub Commander Outfit and Slipstream Glider.

Exclusive Save the World Heroes: Even the mighty Smasher won’t stand a chance against Havoc and Sub Commando Jonesy.

Exclusive Twitch Chat Emojis: Show your Fortnite pride with 4 exclusive Twitch chat emojis.

In addition to the items already available, Epic Games and Twitch just added the Instigator Pickaxe, which will be available this Thursday. If you’ve already scooped up the above items, the pickaxe will automatically show up if your inventory when they go live.