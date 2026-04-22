Silent Hill Fans Might Never Run Out of Horror Games This Year

The newest Silent Hill games have been excellent additions to the horror genre, with the development teams behind the Silent Hill 2 Remake and Silent Hill f bringing both new and old concepts together for fresh experiences. However, Silent Hill 2 Remake is worthy of unexpected praise, as it faithfully recreated perhaps the most celebrated psychological horror game ever made. However, new projects from the studio behind this remake should have fans even more excited for the horror genre’s future in gaming.

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Several indie projects have also created some fascinating innovations to the genre, with great horror narratives driving some excellent titles over the last few years. The current state of indie horror is supported by projects like Solaris, Mouthwashing, and Perceptum, but larger games have more resources to craft bigger adventures with far more scares. After recent announcements, it seems like there are a number of horror games of various scale that will appeal to a wide audience of genre fans.

The Team Behind The Silent Hill 2 Remake Has Seven Different Horror Projects In Development

Developer Bloober Team, the minds behind Silent Hill 2 Remake, has revealed a long list of upcoming projects following their successful re-imagined survival horror title. This studio is responsible for games like Layers of Fear, The Medium, and Observer, showing a proficiency in the horror genre that justifies a heavy roadmap of fresh titles. Among the games they’ve announced, there are at least seven projects players can look forward to, including:

Layers of Fear 3

Project M – Nintendo console exclusive game

Project H – new, original IP game

Unknown Project #1

Unknown Project #2

Unknown Project #3

Unknown Project #4

Not much is known about the projects further ahead of named works at Bloober Team, but the fact that CEO Piotr Babieno has confirmed the existence of these games is quite impressive. After an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Babieno made it clear that the studio was focused on a multi-project structure, with multiple games in development simultaneously. Currently, the team at Bloober is working on two titles at the moment, with a strong likelihood to expand into other ones over the next few years.

This lineup will easily keep the development teams at Bloober busy for several years, likely past 2030 if modern gaming trends are to be followed. This wide selection of projects is supposedly meant to minimize the risk of putting too many eggs in a single game’s basket, while maintaining creative quality and focus on the right titles. According to more details revealed by Babieno, Bloober Team is fully prepared to stick with what they know best right now, and create single-player horror experiences with powerful themes and strong gameplay foundations.

Layers Of Fear 3 Remains The Biggest Game In Production For Fans To Look Forward To

The subsidiary studio of Bloober Team, Broken Mirror Games, is hard at work already on Layers of Fear 3, a game announced in February 2026. Revealed during the 10th Anniversary of the original Layers of Fear, this sequel aims to bring more psychological horror into the hands of players, using art and level design to immersive audiences into a new, surreal story. While fans only have a live action teaser trailer right now, Layers of Fear 3 seems to be sticking to the aesthetics and vibes that made the original game such a sleeper hit.

Given the drastic jump in quality from the first Layers of Fear to something like Silent Hill 2 Remake, fans should be excited for the resources available now for Layers of Fear 3. With leadership expansions to Bloober Team too, Layers of Fear 3 has more resources than ever to produce a game of the same caliber as the redux of the Team Silent masterpiece. The visual style, graphics, voice acting, and art direction of Layers of Fear 3 can easily be bigger than the series has ever been, likely crafting a very memorable horror title.

Projects H & M Bring Fresh Horror Experiences That Could Keep The Genre Going In 2026

Courtesy of Broken Mirror Games

While Broken Mirror works on Layers of Fear 3, it’s very likely that Bloober Team is already doubling their efforts on the supposed Project M and Project H games from their announcement. Although five games are supposedly in “various stages of development” according to Babieno once more, the named projects are probably much closer to completion than others. In fact, it is completely reasonable to assume that one, or both, of these titles could be revealed at a larger event/showcase throughout 2026.

Project H is a fascinating game for players to look forward to, as it is teased to be a completely original IP that will be brand-new for any studio associated with it. This creates endless options for the direction, setting, and story of the game, allowing another hit like Layers of Fear to flourish if supported enough. Meanwhile, Project M’s Nintendo exclusivity might not make it a flagship title, but one with specific design intention to be played on the go through platforms like the Switch 2.

Regardless of how these games differ from each other, the fact that Layers of Fear 3 and six other titles are in active development is amazing for continued growth in the horror genre. As fans pay attention to new announcements regarding these games in 2026, their horror libraries will expand with fresh experiences that are greatly needed in an entertainment space often too saturated with the same thing.

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