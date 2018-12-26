‘Fortnite’ Players React to Servers Being Down

Fortnite players are having a difficult time getting into games right now with Epic Games acknowledging a “Minor Service Outage,” and those who can’t play are sharing their reactions on Twitter.

Epic Games responded to the reports of Fortnite’s server problems and said it was investigating the issues, but that confirmation came some time after the problems were initially being reported. While the situation is being looked into, players have still been trying to get into the game with mixed results, though most seem unable to play Fortnite.

We are investigating an issue causing some players to encounter a problem with game services and when attempting to log in. //t.co/3y0X6buriO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 26, 2018

With Epic Games’ development team going on a holiday break, it’s unknown how long it’ll take to get the servers and other Fortnite systems running at 100 percent, but until then, players are finding other ways to entertain themselves.

Switching to Minecraft

Desperate times call for desperate measures when the fortnite servers are down. @FortniteGame @minecraft pic.twitter.com/1B1WN8L1My — tyler jøseph ||-// (@brian10905) December 26, 2018

since the fortnite servers are down ? pic.twitter.com/iwsqds3M1V — кιηg¢αм ☃️ (@qtCam) December 26, 2018

Desperate times call for desperate measures, as one Fortnite player said, and in this case, those measures are Minecraft. A Fortnite player who was experiencing long login times gated by a queue shifted over to Minecraft while the issue is being worked on, and it seems they aren’t alone.

Waiting, and Waiting, and Waiting

Holy crotch. What is the server lag going to be like if we have to wait in line just to open the game??????#fortnite #waiting #serversareseriouslywhack #OMG pic.twitter.com/ygCUUwnXpi — Mary (@iMaryson) December 26, 2018

If they’re not shifting to another game to entertain themselves with while Fortnite is being worked on, many people have resigned to just watch the login screen and hope they can get into a game eventually.

Fortnite Took the Elf

Look like fortnite servers… TOOK THE ELF pic.twitter.com/xiLEImrYAW — itsPowerz (GC GFX) (@itsPowerz_) December 26, 2018

Fortnite’s had a rough day with the servers going down, but it was the delay of the “Take the Elf” emote that started things off on Wednesday.

The emote that’s derived from the “Take the L” dance is the reward for completing the Day 8 challenge, but Epic Games said there was a problem preventing it from being distributed properly. According to some players, it’s Fortnite itself that’s taken an “L” today.

Servers in Trouble

Epic Games servers right now pic.twitter.com/6JwJdhvnio — Fortnite God (@TacoFanMan) December 26, 2018

Live footage at our house of the great #fortnite server outage of 2018… pic.twitter.com/EsV1D7QuLq — Jeanine Brosch (@BroschJeanine) December 26, 2018

Electrical rooms on fire are a staple reaction to any game that’s having server issues, and Fortnite is no exception. Others showed a “live feed” of what everyone’s feeling when they can’t play Fortnite.