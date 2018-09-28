‘Fortnite’ Removes Shadow Stones, Again

Yesterday, Epic Games removed Fortnite’s new Shadow Stones from the game. Earlier today, they added them back in. And now, a few hours later, they have once again removed them.

Due to an issue with Shadow Stones, they have been temporarily disabled. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 28, 2018

Like previously, Epic Games hasn’t provided any further details on why it has removed Shadow Stones from the game, nor when they will come back. But if it’s anything like last time, then they should be back soon, possibly even tomorrow. However, given that Epic Games is unlikely to want to make the same mistake twice, perhaps it won’t rush them back in, after all, it’s not like playings are crying out for them, in fact, the community seems pretty split on them being in the game at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appears they’ve been removed because of glitches found by players using them, which seems to suggest the problem is much more complicated than Epic Games previously thought.

I — like many others — haven’t been able to even use them, because every time I hop on, they’ve been removed.

Nonetheless, whether people like their implementation or not, one thing is pretty clear, Fortnite fans aren’t very happy they were added back to only quickly be taken out again.

You’d think epic would have tested the shadow stones before Swanson 6 launches but no they didn’t at all or we would not have this crap of them being disabled twice IN THE FIRST TWO DAYS OF THEM RELEASED — RyanBurgerplays (@RyanBurgerplays) September 28, 2018

I still haven’t used it cause everytime I’m about to get online they disable it — Bladigaming (@Bladigaming) September 28, 2018

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to take a gander at all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, a new leak suggests that the mysterious cube saga is not coming to an end, but rather is just getting started. That, and there’s floating islands appearing everywhere.