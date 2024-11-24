Fortnite Leak Reveals New Spider-Verse Skins and Doom 2099

It seems more Marvel skins are heading to Fortnite sometime in the near future. In a post on Bluesky, the leaker ShiinaBR revealed that they were contacted last week by a source claiming that Doom 2099 is coming to the game. ShiinaBR notes that “this is virtually confirmed now,” and says that the source also claimed that more Spider-Verse skins are coming. Specifically, it seems like we’ll be getting options based on Spider-Man Noir and Peter B. Parker. Readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement, but these skins would make a lot of sense for different reasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One thing we know for sure is that Fortnite will be getting some kind of collaboration with Marvel Rivals. Marvel Rivals will be getting tie-ins across multiple games, including Marvel Snap, Marvel Puzzle Quest, Marvel Future Fight, and Fortnite. The storyline for Marvel Rivals centers around a conflict between Doom 2099 and Doctor Doom, known as the Timestream Entanglement. Heroes from across the Marvel multiverse are pulled into the conflict, and rumors suggest Doom 2099 himself will be a playable character. Given his large role in Marvel Rivals, it would make sense for Fortnite to add a skin of the character, just as Marvel Snap is adding cards of him for their in-game collaboration. With the launch of Marvel Rivals happening on December 6th, we should have some official details on the game’s collaborations soon.

Peter B. Parker from the spider-verse films by sony pictures

While Doom 2099 would make for a timely Fortnite inclusion, new skins based on the Spider-Verse films would also make sense. At this time, we don’t know when to expect the release of Beyond the Spider-Verse, but the first two films were absolutely beloved by audiences. Bringing characters from the movies into Fortnite should be a way to keep the series fresh in the minds of fans as we wait for an end to the trilogy. It’s also worth noting that Spider-Man Noir will be getting his own live-action series starring Nicolas Cage, which is currently in the process of filming. Given that, it’s somewhat surprising the character hasn’t made an appearance in Fortnite just yet!

RELATED: Spider-Noir: Everything We Know About the Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series

The partnership between Disney and Fortnite has been going strong for several years now, and has resulted in a plethora of content based on Marvel properties. Spider-Man in particular has gotten a lot of skins in the game thus far, with designs inspired by his classic look, black costume, Future Foundation design, several of his enemies, and even members of his supporting cast. For Spidey fans, there’s been a whole lot to love, and if these leaks pan out, it seems like we’ll have even more to celebrate in the near future.

Would you like to see Doom 2099 added to Fortnite? Are there any specific Marvel skins you want to see in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!