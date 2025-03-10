New Invincible Skins in Fortnite Leave Fans Baffled

Fortnite players have found themselves baffled by the lineup of new Invincible skins that are soon heading to the Item Shop. This past week, leaks indicated that a new wave of skins based on characters from Invincible, the hit comic book and animated series, would be dropping in Fortnite shortly. While the characters Invincible, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve have already been in Fortnite for multiple years, fans hoped that some other big-name heroes (and perhaps villains) from the franchise would be added next. Instead, it seems that one of the least popular characters in the series has instead been chosen to drop in Fortnite much to the dismay of fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on new info from Fortnite insider @ShiinaBR, two new skins from Invincible are set to come to the Item Shop this week. The first is for Allen the Alien, which is arguably the biggest character in Invincible that wasn’t in Fortnite already. Allen was a logical choice and was widely presumed to be one of the two skins added to the game this week. The second skin, though, is the one that’s proving to be controversial. According to the leaks, Dupli-Kate is the second skin coming to Fortnite and will represent the fifth character from Invincible in the title.

Play video

The reason that Dupli-Kate is a controversial addition to Fortnite is because she’s not a very prominent character in Invincible. Fans have argued that characters like Rex Splode, Oliver Grayson, Angstom Levy, Battle Beast, the Mauler Twins, Conquest, Robot, Shrinking Rae, The Immortal, and Monster Girl are all more relevant and would have been better additions to Fortnite compared to Dupli-Kate. While Dupli-Kate is consistently present throughout Invincible, she’s more of a side character that rarely has a major impact on the overall plot of the series.

Per usual, these Allen and Dupli-Kate skins in Fortnite are expected to retail for 1,500 V-Bucks apiece. Allen will then have a larger bundle that will feature additional accessories that will reportedly be sold for 2,000 V-Bucks. Whether or not there are more surprises in this Invincible content drop, such as a blue variant for the existing Invincible skin, has yet to be seen.

For now, Epic Games itself hasn’t announced these new Invincible skins for Fortnite, but they’re expected to go live tomorrow, March 11th, alongside the game’s next major update.