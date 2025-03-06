Fortnite Teases New Invincible Skins

Fortnite is teasing that new skins tied to the comic book series Invincible will soon be hitting the Item Shop. Back in 2023, Invincible first crossed over with Fortnite when a trio of skins for Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man rolled out alongside other cosmetics and accessories. Since then, these skins have continued to be rotated in and out of the Item Shop multiple times over. And while they haven’t yet returned to the Item Shop in 2025, when they do, it seems that they’ll be joined by new skins for other characters in Invincible.

Recently on X, the official Fortnite account hinted at a new Invincible collab that is right around the corner. One user tweeted directly at Fortnite and asked for a blue variant of Invincible’s skin to be added to the battle royale game. In response, the Fortnite account posted an eyes emoji and a thinking emoji, both of which clearly indicate that something Invincible-related is coming to the game shortly.

If this overt tease wasn’t enough, subsequent Fortnite insiders went on to say that another round of Invincible accessories is indeed set to be added. User @ShiinaBR said that this new collab will result in two additional skins associated with Invincible landing in Fortnite. Outside of these skins, it seems that an alternate blue suit variant for Invincible could also be added to the game as well.

If two more Invincible skins are indeed coming to Fortnite, there seem to be numerous possibilities for the characters these could be related to. One distinct possibility is that of Allen the Alien. Allen is arguably the biggest character in Invincible apart from Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man. As such, he would be a logical addition to Fortnite.

As for the second skin, well, there are a ton of options to choose from. The Mauler Twins, Rex Splode, Angstrom Levy, and Oliver Grayson are all quite possible given their prominence in the Invincible comics and TV show. For my money, though, I think the second skin will be for Battle Beast. Not only has Battle Beast long been a fan-favorite character in Invincible, but he’s set to get his own spin-off comic book series next month. Battle Beast coming to Fortnite would be a perfect way to spotlight this new comic while also giving Invincible fans a beloved character to play as in the game.

What do you think about more Invincible skins making their way to the Fortnite Item Shop? And which characters from the series would you like to see receive these skins? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts down in the comments.