‘Fortnite’ Skull Trooper Skin Could Be Returning For Halloween

Earlier today, we reported on Fortnite getting the Halloween treatment with a makeover featuring decorations, webbing and other little touches to get you in the spooky spirit of things. But a new report suggests that we could also have the opportunity to get our hands on a popular skin in the process.

A report from Dexerto suggests that, just like last year, Epic Games is set to offer some Halloween goodies for the duration of the month, including some returning weapons and costumes. And that could include a Skull Trooper skin that’s considered one of the rarest out there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See, Skull Trooper was initially offered when Battle Royale was just getting its start in Fortnite, making it a highly popular favorite amongst those that picked it up. It hasn’t been offered again since, but Dexerto believes that it will be thrown back into the rotation, going for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Rumor has it that the Skull Trooper skin was hinted at in a forthcoming season 6 update, meaning that it could be available any day now. This, along with the possible return of the Pumpkin Launcher, which was also well-received during this time last year. And on top of that, Epic Games could introduce a new Halloween event, allowing qualifying players to get their hands on these items.

Of course, it’s hard to tell without official confirmation from the publisher. But based on the fact that Halloween decorations are starting to go up throughout the map, that means themed outfits and other goods could follow, as we’ve seen with previous events and holidays.

We are just in the beginning of October here (the 1st is pretty much right around the corner), so the publisher has all month to extend its Halloween shenanigans as it preps for its event. We’ll let you know as soon as anything goes live — and if the Skull Trooper outfit does in fact become available. We can’t wait to get ours and wear it all year long. (Yes, even during February.)

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.

(Hat tip to Dexerto for the scoop!)