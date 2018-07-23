‘Fortnite’ Is Buffing Slurp Juice

Fortnite’s Slurp Juice potion is getting buffed to turn it into a better healing item while keeping the shielding effect.

With the way that it works now, Fortnite Battle Royale players can pick up a Slurp Juice potion to heal themselves for both one health per second as well as one shield per second for 25 seconds. It brings your health and shield both up to 100, so while it’s an easy way to cap off any missing resources, it’s not the most optimal item to carry around in your inventory when you could be holding Bandages or a Shield Potion, but the new buffs might change that.

A Fortnite player shared a buff suggestion on the game’s Battle Royale subreddit that would make the Slurp Juice consumable heal or shield players more if one of the resources was full. Sharing the idea in an image to help people understand it, the suggestion would mean that it’d increase your shield first while the leftover amount would go into your health bar.

Epic Games thought that the suggestion was a reasonable one as well and teased that it was a “neat idea” before Fortnite design lead Eric Williamson shared more details on the buff that was already planned for Patch v5.10. In that update, Slurp Juice will give even more health and will prioritize healing first. Should that resource be filled up, it’ll then move onto restoring your shield.

Williamson shared the same comment on Twitter as well for everyone who’s not part of the subreddit or who may have missed it while referring to the change as a “moderate” buff, though many Slurp Juice users have sounded off to say that it sounds a bit more than just moderate. Either way, the consensus seems to be that Fortnite players appreciate the buff and are ready to carry around more Slurp Juice in their inventories.

Slurp’s up. Moderate buff to Slurp Juice in 5.10! https://t.co/tr9Ua78kBi — Eric Williamson (@erwil9) July 23, 2018

The buff is scheduled to be added in the 5.10 update, so we should see the buff soon when Epic Games releases the next series of patch notes. You can also expect to see a new SMG in the upcoming update as well, a gun called the Compact SMG that comes in both Epic and Legendary variants.