Is Spider-Man Coming to Fortnite?

Could a Spider-Man skin be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4? The new season, which is Marvel canon, sees Thor bring a bunch of characters like Iron Man, She-Hulk, and Wolverine to the video game in order to take on Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. As such, players can grab skins for these characters as part of the new season's Battle Pass, but there are still several speculated or leaked skins that could be added in the future like Black Panther and Silver Surfer. And one very prominent speculation seems to be that there could be a Spider-Man skin added at some point.

On top of it being a Marvel-heavy season to begin with, there happens to be a Chapter 2 - Season 4 achievement with a Spider-Man logo. This, of course, is far from definitive proof that the web-slinging hero will make an appearance, but it seems like an odd choice to include if he isn't eventually coming down the pipeline. The one and only problem with this hypothesis is the slightly more-complicated rights involved with using the character thanks to the deal between Marvel and Sony on Spider-Man and his affiliated characters, which could be a problem given that Fortnite is available on a variety of platforms.

There's a Season 4 achievement that has a Spiderman logo, we might see him in the Item Shop later this season 👀 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

there is a feat with this Spider-Man texture. Will we see a Spider-Man skin in the future? 👀 pic.twitter.com/wrs9lmMRem — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2020

Of the various leaked and speculated skins, Silver Surfer seems like the best bet for coming next. In addition to several files having been uncovered for his character model and items, a new promo picture recently discovered seems to point at the character being added either today or tomorrow. Black Panther is a little less sure, and Spider-Man is the most unclear of all. For now, we will all just have to wait.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is now available on all platforms except for Apple devices thanks to Epic Games' ongoing legal dispute with Apple over payment methods. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

