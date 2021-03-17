Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Adds DC Comics' Raven Skins

✖

Tuesday saw the beginning of Chapter 2, Season 6 of Fortnite, the latest batch of content to hit the Battle Royale giant. In addition to some major changes to the game's map, the new season has already brought in an impressive amount of new cosmetic skins, ranging from entirely new characters to surprising crossovers. In addition to multiple skins inspired by Tomb Raider's Lara Croft, the Season 6 Battle Pass also includes a familiar face for DC fans -- Raven. The powerful sorceress and member of the Teen Titans even got her own teaser in the Battle Pass cinematic, which you can check out below.

Daughter of a demon and wielder of darkness, the mysterious Rebirth Raven from @DCComics Teen Titans can be earned in the Battle Pass. Level up the Battle Pass to unlock multiple magical styles!

#FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/GplV8LQczk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

Raven has three skin options available in Season 6 -- first is the DC Rebirth-inspired version of her costume, which is unlockable to those who reach Level 77 on the Battle Pass. The second, which features a more iconic Raven costume style, is unlockable at Level 85. The third, which shows Raven in her "Raven Roth" civilian wear, is unlockable by completing Epic Quests.

Raven is just the latest DC Comics character to enter the world of Fortnite, with Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, The Joker, Poison Ivy, The Flash, and Green Arrow among the characters who have been included thus far. And it's safe to say that Raven definitely won't be the last, especially with a Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic miniseries set to be published by DC later this spring. Each issue of the comic, which will see the Dark Knight and other DC Comics characters entering the world of the Battle Royale game, will also feature a redeemable code, allowing fans to unlock various DC-themed Fortnite items that are inspired by the events of the comic. Fans who redeem all six codes will have the ability to unlock the Armored Batman Zero skin. US subscribers to DC's online comic service, DC Universe Infinite, will receive the series and the bonus digital codes for free.

“When DC first approached me about doing a Batman/Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun,” Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point writer Christos Gage said in a statement when the series was first announced. ”After speaking with Donald [Mustard] and discovering just how deeply we'd be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed! This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard before yet are very much part of the canon of the game.”

“I’m also looking forward to integrating other DC Super Heroes into the series, characters that Batman has existing relations with,” Gage added. “It’ll be exciting to share with fans how these relationships will be reshaped in this new world. The art by Reilly, Christian, Nelson, and John is stunning, and my prediction is that this series will blow everybody’s mind, whether you’re a fan of DC, Batman, or Fortnite.”

What do you think of DC Comics' Raven entering the world of Fortnite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!