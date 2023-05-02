Fortnite x Star Wars Event Adds Darth Maul, Lightsabers, Force Powers

Fortnite's making another big spectacle of its Star Wars crossovers this week with the "Find the Force" event live now until May 23rd. As part of this event, the game's gotten several new Star Wars skins such as Anakin Skywalker who was revealed previously as well as others like Darth Maul. Some of these will be in the Item Shop, and some will be unlocked via paid quests, though a couple of rewards will be available for free as well. Outside of these skins, the game's also brought back lightsabers with new Force powers to be used in-game.

In terms of outfits, there's a lot to look through this time, and they're pretty spread out. In the Item shop, you'll find skins for Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, the 501st Trooper, and the 212th Battalion Trooper. There's also a free reward track exclusive to this event that awards the Clone Trooper skin as the final prize.

To get the Darth Maul skin and other rewards, you'll have to buy the Premium Reward Track that's new to this event. It costs 1,000 V-Bucks, and you'll get quests at different intervals throughout this event that can be completed to earn rewards like skins and other cosmetics. Darth Maul, the Coruscant Guard, the Wolf Pack Trooper, and Ahsoka's Clone Trooper are all part of this Premium Reward Track.

Outside of all these skins, the new twist Epic Games has put on the Star Wars gameplay in Fortnite is that there Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul are now in the game via holograms and are ready to teach you Force powers. Obi-Wan's is Push, Anakin's is Pull, and Darth Maul's is Throw. These are used by equipping lightsabers also given to players by the teachers, but no matter what lightsaber you have equipped, you can use Force Sprint and a double jump, too.

You can check out all of these skins in the trailer above with more details on all these cosmetics and other gameplay changes found here.