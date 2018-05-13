Fortnite Store Update: New ‘Abstrakt’ Skin And Renegade Roller Pickaxe Added

Saturday at 8 p.m. EST can only mean one thing: Fortnite store update. And more often than not, this means new items to make your virtual wallet cry.

Highlighting the latest store update is a brand-new skin dubbed “Abstrakt” and a new “Renegade Roller” Pickaxe. Oh, and Snorkel Ops is back, the definitive best skin in the game.

Roll out in style! The new Abstrakt Outfit and Renegade Roller Pickaxe are available now. pic.twitter.com/NC8EOG0kH7 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 13, 2018

The new skin appears to be the male version of the Season 4 Battle Pass skin, “Teknique,” which is one of the most popular skins in the game at the moment. In other words, prepare to see a lot of Abstrakt players running around this week.

The Abstrakt skin is notably not a full-priced 2,000 V-Bucks premium skin, but rather comes in at 1,500. Meanwhile, its complimentary pickaxe, Renegade Roller comes in 300 V-Bucks cheaper at 1,200. This means that if you want the full set, you will need to dish out more than $25 USD.

Other items in the new store update include: Wasp (glider, 500), Absolute Zero (skin, 1200), Tactical Spade (harvesting tool, 500), Disco Fever (emote, 800), Snorkel Ops (skin, 1200), and Flapper (emote, 500).

As always, fan reactions to the store update have been, well, interesting:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS devices. It is also currently in development for Android, but when it will hit the platform, hasn’t been disclosed.

In other recent and related news, Season 4 Week 3 challenges have leaked ahead of schedule. You can read more of what is in store for the upcoming Fortnite week, here.