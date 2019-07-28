Fortnite Teases Return of Dusty Depot for Season 10

With the Fortnite World Cup coming to a close, fans of the massively popular battle royale title are getting excited for the arrival of Season 10. The current season has seen the arrival and departure of a myriad of things, including a giant battle between an enormous mecha and an even bigger monster. That said, the next season is just around the corner and Epic Games has officially teased what might be included. A recent tweet sent out by the official Fortnite Twitter account shows off the first teaser for Season 10 and it looks like Dusty Depot is making a comeback.

The teaser was also shown off just before the final match for solos of the Fortnite World Cup. The background features a giant “X,” likely referring to it being the 10th season of Fortnite, but the foreground shows off the in-tact three warehouses that were once Dusty Depot. As many of you likely know, the POI has been named Dusty Divot for some time, but it appears that is changing on August 1st, when season 10 begins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This, of course, could mean a number of things. There’s a good chance that Dusty Depot alone will be restored, but it could also go in other directions. We might see the revival of the original map, although unlikely as Epic might not be looking to completely reset the entire map. There is always the possibility that the game could be introducing a second map that would be the original one upon the release of the game. Either way, we only have a few more days until all is revealed.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information about the popular battle royale title, including some of its newest weapons and features, check out our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe that the Dusty Depot teaser means the entire original map will be making its return, or is it simply going to be the point of interest itself? Do you have any other theories? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!