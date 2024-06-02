Fortnite Reportedly Getting New Collab With The Boys

With Season 4 of The Boys set to debut on Prime Video later this month, a new report has claimed that the popular TV series will eventually be collaborating with Fortnite. As of a little more than a week ago, Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite began and has since seen new crossovers with Fallout, X-Men, and Lethal Company all land in the battle royale title. While it's still unknown what else this current season might bring with it, it sounds as though a clash of some sort with The Boys could be on the horizon.

According to insider Nick Baker, who has previously had accurate scoops when it comes to Fortnite collaborations, Epic Games is preparing to incorporate content tied to The Boys in the game. Speaking on the latest episode of The XboxEra Podcast, Baker said that characters from The Boys will be coming to Fortnite as new skins. Baker didn't specify which characters from the Prime Video series would join Fortnite, but the show's most famous faces such as Homelander, Billy Butcher, and Starlight all seem likely.

As for when this crossover could happen, Baker stressed that it might not come about for some time. Although Season 4 of The Boys is set to begin in mere weeks, Baker said that Epic tends to work on its own timelines and will only roll out this collab when it decides to do so. With this in mind, it sounds as though it might take many more months (or even years) for The Boys skins to come to Fortnite, although their addition now seems quite plausible.

In the near term, though, The Boys is set to see some major representation in Mortal Kombat 1 in mere days. Specifically, Homelander will become the latest fighter on the roster of MK1 when he joins the game on June 4 in early access for those who purchased the full Kombat Pack. He'll then be purchasable on his own a week later on June 11. As for The Boys Season 4, the series will return exclusively on Prime Video with a three-episode premiere on June 13.