New ‘Fortnite’ Update Has Been Delayed

Fortnite’s next update appears to be a promising one with several highly-requested features included in it, but it’ll be coming at a later time than expected now that Epic Games has delayed its release.

Epic Games announced through the Fortnite Twitter account that the v7.40 update had been delayed due to an issue discovered at the last minute. A new release time hasn’t been announced for the update, though Epic Games said it would follow up with another announcement when it has more information.

Due to a last minute issue we’ve discovered within the v7.40 release, the update will be delayed. We’ll give you an exact time when we lock it down. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 12, 2019

The delay of this update follows an announcement from earlier in the day that said the new content would roll out on February 13th at 4 a.m. ET, the same time that updates are usually released. It also referenced some of the Valentine’s Day content such as a Cuddle Hearts Wrap which was supposed to be released alongside the update, but it appears that rollout will be delayed now as well.

If past situations where updates are delayed are anything to go off of, it might not be too long before players get this update even with it being delayed. Though it’s not planned to come out at the scheduled time on February 13th, it could very well be released the next day since Epic Games usually doesn’t’ take too long to rectify any issues with the updates.

Use a Creator Code in the #Fortnite Item Shop and unlock the Cuddle Hearts Wrap for FREE in @FortniteGame!



Wrap will be granted with the v7.40 release until February 22 #ShareTheLove ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JlgNgDPTZV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 12, 2019

Whenever the update does release, it’ll bring some changes Fortnite players have often requested. Epic Games previewed the contents of this next update recently and said changes for Planes, Ziplines, Hand Cannons, the editing mechanic, and more could all be found in the notes. The changelist previewed so far represented a culmination of some of the community’s most frequent requests in the past few weeks, all of those updates revealed so far seen here.

Epic Games’ next Fortnite update does not yet have a release date but players should learn more from the developer when more announcements are prepared.