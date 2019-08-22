Fortnite Update Adds Junk Rift Item, Glitched Consumables, and More

Fortnite‘s v10.10 content update patch is now live! In addition to some strangely glitchy consumable items, it’s brought a new item to the video game which should be of much interest to folks that hate the game’s much-maligned mech: the Junk Rift.

Basically, the Junk Rift is a grenade of sorts that spawns a rift in the sky above where it lands, which summons a large object to then fall down and decimate everything in its path. While it only damages players, it immediately destroys any vehicles and destructible objects. That goes for both the initial hit, and the following shockwave.

While it’s marked as Epic and therefore not exactly common, it’s still certain to be highly sought after for anyone having trouble with the aforementioned mechs given its ability to instantly take them off the map. While there appears to be no guarantee that the players piloting mechs will also die immediately, the video released alongside the new content update sure seems to indicate it’ll be difficult to survive.

The v10.10 Content Update is available now! Grab the new Junk Rift Item and check out the patch notes for everything else that’s new: https://t.co/2YrnMOy0hz pic.twitter.com/qW00sCOaZd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 20, 2019

You can check out the full list of Battle Royale-relevant patch notes below:

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Junk Rift

A throwable item that breaks on contact and spawns a large object in the sky that plummets to the ground. The Plummeting object: Damages players and destroys everything in its path. Creates a small shockwave upon landing that damages players and destroys everything in its radius. Damage: Direct hit: 200 Direct hits slightly knock players back. Shockwave hit: 100 Both hits immediately destroy vehicles and destructible objects on impact.

Drops in stacks of 2.

Max stack size: 4

Epic Rarity.

Available from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, and Llamas.

Glitched Consumables

Glitched Consumables are at the explosion site. These randomly switch between different forageable items from the past. Apples Grant 5 Health. Mushrooms Grant 5 Shield. Coconuts Grant 5 Effective Health (sum of a player’s Health + Shield). Peppers Increases player movement speed for a short duration. Hop Rocks Decreases player gravity for a short duration. Shadow Stone Turns players into a ghost for a short time, temporarily increasing their movement speed slightly and letting them dash through structures.



GAMEPLAY

The map has changed! The Rift Beacon at the Rec Center malfunctioned, causing an explosion that left a giant crater and created the Glitched Consumables.

Glitched Consumables can only be found at the crater.

ART + ANIMATION

The Green Toy Wrap has been updated.

Because of this, owners of the Toy Soldiers Wraps bundle have been given the option to refund the bundle without the use of a Refund Token. NOTE: Players have 30 days from their next login to redeem this refund.



The entire list of patch notes, including Creative and Save the World changes and additions, can be found right here.

